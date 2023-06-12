Three died, two injured in Basham road accident

Abbottabad - Three persons of a family were killed while two others sustained injuries on Sunday when a jeep plunged into hundreds of feet deep gorge in Basham Kohistan.

According to the police sources, a passenger jeep that was heading towards nearby Kormang village from Basham fell into a deep gorge when the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in three persons of a including husband, wife and son killed on the spot while two others sustained critical injuries.

The locals recovered the bodies and injured from the ravine and shifted them to the Basham Rural Health Centre (RHC).