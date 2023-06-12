Monday, June 12, 2023
Three Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan laid to rest

Web Desk
10:38 AM | June 12, 2023
National

Three soldiers of Pakistan Army, who embraced martyrdom during a fight with terrorists in an area of North Waziristan, were laid to rest in their hometown with full military honours.

Subedar Asghar Ali Shaheed (age 40 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat), Sepoy Naseem Khan (age 26 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat) and Sepoy Muhammad Zaman (age 22 years, resident of Abbottabad) were martyred while fighting gallantly with terrorists in general area Miran Shah area on the night of 9/10 June 2023.

Senior serving and retired officers and soldiers, relatives and a large number of people attended the funeral prayers.

“Pakistan Army remains committed to ensuring the defense of the motherland at all costs,” the Inter Services Public Relations said in a statement.

