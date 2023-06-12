Three soldiers martyred, terrorists killed in Miran Shah gun battle

RAWALPINDI - Three soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced mar­tyrdom while eliminating three terrorists includ­ing four injured during a fire exchange that took place on the night of June 09/10 between the Army troops and terrorists in general area Miran Shah of North Waziristan District.

According to a press release issued by the In­ter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Army troops effectively engaged the terror­ists’ location and resultantly three terrorists were sent to hell, while four terrorists were in­jured. The security forces also recovered weap­ons and ammunition from the killed terrorists. The martyred soldiers were identified as Subed­ar Asghar Ali (age 40 years, resident of Lakki Marwat District), Sepoy Naseem Khan (age 26 years, resident of Lakki Marwat District) and Sepoy Muhammad Zaman (age 22 years, resi­dent of Abbottabad) having fought gallantly, em­braced shahadat during intense exchange of fire. The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. “Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strength­en our resolve,” the ISPR said.