Two youth expert of changing IMEI’s of stolen cell phones held

LAHORE - The CIA Police arrested two youth expert of changing Inter­national Mobile Equipment Identity’s (IMEI) of the cell phones stolen and snatched in street crimes against 1500 rupees only. A large number of stolen and snatched cell phones were recovered from possession of the detainees traced to be linked with ma­jor cell phone markets of the provincial capital. The CIA Po­lice officials said that Huzaifa and Daniyal were detained from the Hall Road of Lahore. The detainees learnt the pro­cedure of changing IMEI’s through social media tuto­rial and later joined the illegal profession by purchasing the software and devices. The of­ficials further stated that links of the nabbed culprits were found to be with renowned mobile phone markets of La­hore and business centres. The stolen and snatched cell phones with changed IMEI numbers by the accused have reached Afghanistan, the CIA officials added. They said that the recovered cell phones were stolen and snatched from Lahore and surround­ing districts.