Ulema moot urges expose of perpetrators behind May 9 attacks

CALL FOR ACCOUNTABILITY.
LAHORE - In a joint declaration, Pakistan Stability Ulema-Mashaykh Conference, held here at Al-Hamra Hall on Sunday urged for the exposure of all those involved in the May 9 attacks on the Pakistan Army and security agencies. Led by Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, the conference brought together religious, political, and minority leaders from across the country expressing their strong opposition to campaigns against Pakistan and its security forces in the name of human rights. They urged the government to take legal action against those spreading propaganda targeting state institutions. Highlighting the gravity of the May 9 events, the declaration announced the PUC’s decision to convene an all-party conference immediately after the Hajj pilgrimage to address the current situation in the country. Besides Ashrafi who is also the president of International Interfaith Harmony Council, the prominent religious scholars, including Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Muhammad Rafiq Jami, and Maulana Nouman Hashir addressed the conference, which saw the participation of over 1,000 representatives from different religious schools of thought, religions and various segments of society. The joint declaration strongly condemned the May 9 events and expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs. The conference demanded the arrest and punishment of all individuals involved in the attacks, emphasizing that no one should be spared, and innocent people should not be wrongfully detained.