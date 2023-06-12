UNSC report underscores TTP’s persistent threat to Pakistan’s security

UNITED NATIONS - A United Nations Security Council report has come as a reminder about the persistent threat Pakistan’s se­curity faces from the Afghani­stan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Paki­stan (TTP), saying the militant group also poses a threat to the region.

“The link between the Taliban and both Al-Qaeda and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) remains strong and symbiotic,” the annual report of the 1988 Taliban sanctions committee monitoring team noted.

The report comes amid escalating TTP attacks inside Pakistani terri­tory to which Pakistan has repeat­edly drawn the attention of the in­ternational community. “ A range of terrorist groups have greater free­dom of manoeuvre under the Tali­ban de facto authorities,” the report said, adding, “They are making good use of this, and the threat of terror­ism is rising in both Afghanistan and the region”. “While they have sought to reduce the profile of these groups and have conducted oper­ations against Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan Province (ISIL-K), in general, the Taliban have not delivered on the counter-terror­ism provisions under the Agree­ment for Bringing Peace to Afghan­istan between the United States of America and the Taliban.”

The report said there were indi­cations that al-Qaeda is rebuild­ing operational capability, that TTP is launching attacks into Pakistan with support from the Taliban, that groups of foreign terrorist fight­ers are projecting threat across Af­ghanistan’s borders and that the operations of ISIL-K are becoming more sophisticated and lethal “if not more numerous”.

“It is too early to judge the impact of the decree by the Taliban in April 2022 banning poppy cultivation,” the report added.

“At this point,” it said, “prices have increased, as has production of the more profitable metham­phetamine. Key Taliban individuals remain closely involved in produc­tion and trafficking.” However, the Afghan Taliban dismissed the re­port and called it “full of prejudice”, according to media reports.