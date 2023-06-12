World Blood Donor Day to be marked on June 14

ISLAMABAD - World Blood Donor Day will be marked on June 14 (Wednesday) across the globe including Pakistan safe blood supplies are a scarce commodity – especially in developing countries world Blood Donor Day is an oc­casion to raise awareness of the problem and thank donors worldwide. Giving blood is easy and saves lives many events are held around the world on June 14 to mark World Blood Donor Day. These include football matches, concerts and mobile blood donation clinics. In 2011, the World Health Organization (WHO) called upon communities world-wide to symbolically “paint the world red” by coloring, covering or lighting monuments and landmarks.