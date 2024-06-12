Wednesday, June 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

33 illegal cattle markets removed

Agencies
June 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -    Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi directed all Deputy Commissioners to take immediate action and remove all illegal cattle markets. He was chairing a meeting at his office. The Commissioner was informed that all Deputy Commissioners are making efforts to remove illegal markets in their respective districts, and so far, 33 markets have been removed from all districts. 15 markets were removed from Malir, 3 from Korangi, 2 from Central, 10 from East, 2 from Keamari, and 1 from South, and 3 individuals were arrested in district south. The meeting was informed that even the markets authorized by the Karachi Municipal Corporation and Pakistan Railways are being removed.

Both organizations have been told that they are not authorized to issue permission for cattle markets. The Commissioner said that all markets operating without the permission of city administration are illegal. He said that illegal cattle markets are causing traffic problems and difficulties for pedestrians, and immediate action is needed to remove them. The Commissioner said that all markets established without the permission of the Karachi administration are illegal, and Deputy Commissioners should file cases against them and take legal action.

Khan’s legal team withdraws objection on judge’s appointment in AlQadir Trust case

Deputy Commissioner South Altaf Sario reported to the Commissioner Karachi that following a complaint from neighbors, the Mukhtarkar sub division Garden took action and removed an illegal cattle market established in UC 5, Sadar Town and handed over three responsible individuals to the police.

KARACHI POLICE IMPLEMENT STRICT SECURITY MEASURES FOR CATTLE MARKETS

The Karachi Police, under the directives of Additional Inspector General of Police Imran Yaqoob Minhas, have implemented stringent security protocols to safeguard cattle traders and citizens visiting the city’s cattle markets.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1718087696.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024