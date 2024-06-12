Wednesday, June 12, 2024
37th PSMG officers visit RDA

Our Staff Reporter
June 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi   -   The participants of the 37th Public Sector Management Governance (PSMG) course for the promotion of officers from BPS-17 to BPS-18 visited the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Tuesday, according to an RDA spokesperson. The Director General RDA, Kinza Murtaza, along with Additional DG Awais Munzoor Tarar, briefed the course officers on the administrative issues of the Rawalpindi Development Authority. This briefing aimed to equip the officers with insights that would be beneficial in their professional development. During the visit, Additional DG RDA provided an overview of RDA’s inception and ongoing projects, including the Ring Road Project, Nullah Leh Expressway project, and initiatives such as the Business Facilitation Center, Estate Management Information System, Regional Development Plan of Rawalpindi, and the E-Filing & Office Automation System (E-FOAS). DG RDA, Kinza Murtaza, emphasized the value of such courses for government officials, advocating for participation from officers of other administrative departments to enhance public service delivery. At the conclusion of the session, DG RDA Kinza Murtaza expressed her gratitude to all participants and urged them to work diligently and honestly for the development of the country and to address the grievances of the public.

