49 migrants dead after boat sinks off Yemen

DUBAI - A boat carrying more than 200 migrants sank off Yemen, leaving at least 49 dead, mostly women and children, in the latest disaster on the perilous migration route from Africa, a UN agency said Tuesday. “At least 49 migrants have died and 140 others remain missing after a boat” carrying 260 people capsized off the southern province of Shabwah on Monday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said. It said 31 women and six children were among those confirmed dead, adding that 115 Somali nationals and 145 Ethiopians were initially on board the vessel before it sank.

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing despite significant challenges due to a shortage of operational patrol boats,” the IOM said.

The boat departed from Bossaso in Somalia at around 3 am (0000 GMT) on Sunday amid a “recent rise in migrants from the Horn of Africa travelling to Yemen,” the UN agency said. Each year many tens of thousands of migrants from the Horn of Africa set off across the Red Sea in a bid to reach the oil-rich Gulf, escaping conflict, natural disasters or poor economic prospects. In 2023 alone, the IOM observed more than 97,200 migrant arrivals in Yemen, it said. In April, two boats sank off the coast of Djibouti just two weeks apart, leaving at least 62 dead, according to the UN agency. The IOM said on Tuesday it had recorded 1,860 migrant deaths and disappearances along the migration route since 2014, including 480 due to drowning.