Wednesday, June 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

AGPR allocates funds for all bike applications

APP
June 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -    In a significant development to alleviate the hardships of low paid employees of the federal government, the Office of Auditor General of Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) has issued Fund Availability Certificates for all pending motorcycle advance applications in Islamabad.

This would allow for low paid employees to have their own transport and reduce their travelling time to and from office, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.                      

The fund availability certificates have been sent on registered emails of the officials concerned. The list of successful applicants was available on AGPR’s official website (www.agpr.gov.pk). The applicants should submit their bills as soon as possible so that they can be processed before June 30.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1718174866.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024