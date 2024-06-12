Wednesday, June 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ANF recovers 57 kg drugs in 3 operations

APP
June 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI    -   Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting three operations across the country managed to recover 57 kg drugs and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday. He said that 6.2 kg ice was recovered from a parcel sent to Australia from the DHL office in Sialkot. 3 kg intoxicated tablets were recovered from a passenger going to Saudi Arabia at Lahore Airport. 48 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested on GT Road Peshawar. Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations are under process.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1718174866.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024