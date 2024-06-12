Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Badges pinned to newly promoted 14 policemen in Faisalabad

Our Staff Reporter
June 12, 2024
Multan

FAISALABAD    -   Fourteen police officials, who were promoted to next rank recently, were pinned badges of promotion in a ceremony held at Police Lines here on Tuesday. City Police Officer (CPO) Karman Adil decorated the badges to the newly promoted cops.

Addressing the ceremony, the CPO said that it was the first and foremost duty of police to provide security to the lives and properties of masses by arresting criminals. He said that all those police officials who would perform their duties diligently and honestly would be encouraged. As many as 14 police officials including six Sub-Inspectors (SIs) and eight Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) were promoted to the next ranks. SSP Operations, SSP Investigation and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Our Staff Reporter

