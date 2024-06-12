Balochistan governor urges heads of federal institutions to play role for good governance

QUETTA - Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Tuesday urged heads of federal institutions that they should play their role to establish good governance and keep the departments free from irregularities. He expressed these views while talking to the first introductory meeting of the heads of federal departments called on him at Governor House Quetta. On this occasion, Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail said that the performance of every federal institution should not only be visible but its fruits should also reach the common man. It is also our responsibility to review the public grievance redressal system and solve the problems being faced by the relevant federal institutions, he said. He said that gas over-billing and unannounced load-shedding of electricity should be stopped immediately. The governor said that the efficiency could be further improved by increasing the active links between the federal institutions. During the meeting, many important decisions were also taken as a result of suggestions and recommendations of the heads of federal departments.