Balochistan to establish data bank of all departments: Dr Rubaba

QUETTA - Advisor to the Chief Minister Balochistan for Women Development Department Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi has announced that a data bank will be established in Balochistan with the cooperation of NADRA. This data bank will contain verified data of all departments and sectors in Balochistan, which will be used for future planning and development. Dr Buledi expressed these views during a meeting with Director General NADRA Balochistan, Kashif Iqbal. She emphasised the importance of accurate data for effective planning and development. The advisor also appreciated NADRA’s initiatives, including the decision to waive fees for the first-time issuance of identity cards and the establishment of special registration desks for women, transgender persons, minorities, and persons with disabilities. The CM aide noted that a significant number of women in Balochistan do not possess identity cards, which excludes them from government benefits, including the Benazir Income Support Programme.