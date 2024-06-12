Businessmen demand further cut in policy rate

LAHORE - Business community has demanded further cut in the policy rate to facilitate growth of industrial sector. “We were expecting higher cut in the key policy rate in the aftermath of considerable decline in inflation. Core inflation has come down to 11.8 per cent in May 2024, the lowest in the 30-month period. Still, we welcome the recent cut in the policy rate as it is a step in the right direction. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) should keep on reducing policy rate and gradually bring it to a single digit”, said Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, chairman Founders Group of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Misbah, who has previously served as the LCCI president, said that the consumer prices were showing a declining trend and now the government should improve access of the business community to the finance by cutting the key policy rate. He suggested the SBP to target core inflation instead of the general inflation. The central bank needed to strip out volatile changes in particular prices to distinguish inflation from temporary fluctuations in inflation. He suggested ensuring the effectiveness of price control measures through actions against hoarding and malpractices. Drop is inflation was due to the administrative measures taken by the government along with improved agricultural production and reduction in Petroleum price, he said, adding that production of wheat, rice, sugarcane, cotton and maize has increased considerably. Meanwhile, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry’s Businessmen Panel (BMP) has urged the central bank to implement a substantial reduction in the policy rate, terming the current meager reduction in key policy rate as very depressing disappointing for the trade and industry. Addressing a delegation of various trade and industrial associations, FPCCI former president and BMP Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar emphasized that the State Bank’s stringent monetary policy has adversely affected the national economy for several years. The FPCCI former president said that the slash in discount rate announced on Monday was not enough to compete the regional countries. He advocated for the policy rate to be reduced to a single-digit figure to alleviate the financial burden on the business community and stimulate economic activity. Anjum Nisar highlighted that the tight monetary policy, combined with the government’s significant domestic borrowing, has left minimal room for business growth. He stressed the urgent need for the government to freeze both domestic and foreign borrowing and to devise a comprehensive strategy to showcase Pakistan’s economic potential to international investors.