Cardiff University offers fellowship programme for BZU’s PhD students

MULTAN - School of Journalism, Media and Culture Cardiff University (UK) has offered a fellowship programme for four PhD students from the Institute of Media and Communication Studies (IMCS), Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Dr Matt Walsh, the Director School of Journalism, Media and Culture Cardiff University, and Dr Shehzad Ali, the Director Institute of Media and Communication Studies (IMCS), Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan.

As per the MoU, four PhD students from IMCS BZU will have the opportunity to visit Cardiff University for six months; two students will go in the first half of the year and the other two in the second half of the year. The fellowship programme is aimed at capacity building of the scholars. The scholar will also be able to collect data and update their knowledge about modern media trends.

Similarly, the School of Journalism, Media, and Culture Cardiff University will reserve slots for the students of IMCS BZU. The MoU will continue to facilitate students for five years. Each year, four students will visit Cardiff University. The Institute of Media and Communication will nominate the students following a criterion. However, the eligible students will apply through the Higher Education Commission. In the recent past, Cardiff University was offering the facility to local students. However, there emerged a gap due COVID-19. However, once against, MoU was signed. Ex-Director School of Journalism, Media and Culture Dr Stuart Allan played a vital role in the fellowship programme for IMCS BZU students. Director Institute of Media and Communication Studies Dr Shehzad Ali expressed gratitude to the head of School of Journalism, Media and Culture Cardiff University Dr Matt Walsh, and Ex-Director Stuart Allan for offering the opportunity to BZU students to upgrade their knowledge.