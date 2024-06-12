China announces first astronaut candidates from Hong Kong, Macau

HONG KONG - China on Tuesday announced the first astronaut candidates from its special administrative regions of Macau and Hong Kong, with the latter calling it a “glorious page” in the city’s history. Beijing has invested billions of dollars in its military-run space programme as it pursues ambitious plans for a manned lunar landing by 2030. The China Manned Space Agency said Tuesday that a payload specialist from Hong Kong and another from Macau were among 10 candidates for the country’s fourth batch of astronauts. Hong Kong leader John Lee called it “a glorious page in Hong Kong’s history”. “This is... the first time that a Hong Kong citizen was selected as a payload specialist in China’s manned space programme, with a chance to become an astronaut to go to space in person, to participate in research and to contribute the country’s space programme,” Lee said. Macau’s government also issued a statement Tuesday, calling the selection of one of its own “an honour” that sent “a strong inspirational message to the young people of Macau”. The China Manned Space Agency said the decision to select astronauts from the two territories “has garnered strong support and enthusiastic participation from local communities”. Plans for China’s “space dream” have been put into overdrive under Chinese President Xi Jinping.