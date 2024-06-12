CM aide lauds female athletes for outstanding performances

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan has lauded the outstanding performance of female players in various sports during the recent Under-23 Inter-Regional Games.

He expressed his commitment to continue such events in the future, including Inter-Provincial Games and Under-16 Talent Hunt. He made these remarks while speaking as a special guest at a ceremony held at a local hotel in Peshawar to honour the female players from Peshawar Region who participated in the recent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-23 Inter-Regional Games.

The ceremony was attended by Secretary Sports Mutiullah, Additional DG Sports Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Operation Azizullah, Regional Sports Officer Peshawar, and District Sports Officers from the region, as well as the female players and girls who participated in the event. The CM Advisor also distributed awards among the players and praised their excellent performance in the recent games.