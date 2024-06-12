Coastal area Sujawal hit by acute water shortage

SUJAWAL - The coastal population of Sujawal district has been grappling with acute water scarcity for the past two years, resulting in a droughtlike situation in 20 dehs of Taluka Jati. The suspension of water supply from the main channel has left hundreds of villagers with no choice but to migrate to urban areas in search of better livelihoods.

According to local residents, the concrete lining of the main water channel, Sherkhana Mori, has been delayed due to the contractor’s indifferent attitude and subpar work by laborers engaged in the World Bank-funded project. This has resulted in the inability to cultivate seasonal crops, leaving agricultural land barren. Villagers like Wali Muhammad Temro have revealed that they have not received sufficient water to irrigate their land for the past two years, while Pir Bux Dandal, a cattle owner, has lost some of his livestock and has been forced to move to fertile areas in search of greenery and water.

Social analyst and researcher Haji Zahid Ishaque Sommro has disclosed that the coastal region has faced water scarcity for over a decade, but the situation has intensified in the past two years due to the incomplete lining of the Sher Khana water channel. Local residents have urged elected representatives to ensure the resumption of lining and maintenance work on the Sher Khana water channel to alleviate their suffering and restore agriculture in the area. They lament that the ongoing situation has severely impacted their economic status and inflicted serious damage to the agriculture of the area. The situation remains dire, with hundreds of villagers struggling to access basic necessities like water.