Court orders production of Imran Khan via video link

ISLAMABAD - Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka presided over two hearings yesterday of Former Prime Minister at District Judicial Complex, Islamabad.

Khawar Maneka, former husband of Bushra Bibi and Complainant in Unlawful Marriage Case appeared at the courtroom with heavy security provided by Islamabad Police and informed Judge Majoka that his former Counsel Raja Rizwan Abbasi can’t be his counsel anymore because of his schedule so he needs time to find a new attorney. Judge Majoka granted Khawar Maneka seven days to hire a new attorney. Applications of Bushra Bibi were fixed for hearing yesterday on Appeal in Unlawful Marriage Case but her counsels filed another application at Islamabad High Court which were taken up by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and they couldn’t attend the hearings at District Courts. Court proceedings on those applications have been adjourned till June 13th. Main appeal is fixed for June 25th as well. Moreover, hearing of 6 bail applications of and 1 bail application of Bushra Bibi regarding FIRs registered in May 09th and May 10th riots and vandalism and FIR on Bushra Bibi is about presenting fake receipts in Toshakhana case also took place yesterday. Judge Afzal Majoka ordered court staff and prosecution to ensure is produced via video link to mark attendance in the courtroom. Hearing of bail pleas were adjourned till June 26 in the court of Judge Majoka. Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra who was Additional District and Sessions Judge before he was transferred to anti-terrorism court Islamabad also ordered to mark Imran Khan’s attendance via video link but it couldn’t happen since Adiala Jail’s internet wasn’t working both times and technical report was also submitted in the court of Judge Sipra by Adiala Jail authorities.