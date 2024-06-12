Death toll in Sahiwal hospital fire rises to 9

SAHIWAL - The in the fire incident in Sahiwal’s Teaching Hospital has climbed to nine as two more children died on Tuesday.

According to sources in the hospital, two more kids breathed their last taking the toll to nine in the fire incident reported in the children’s ward on Saturday last.

Meanwhile, the hospital administration acting quickly has got completed within 72 hours the repair work of the ward where the blaze had erupted due to the short-circuit. All facilities at the ward have been restored and the treatment of the patients was underway. The two kids which passed away were identified

as Asia’s son and Bahadur’s son. No provincial minister or health secretary visited the hospital, and the two committees formed to investigate the fire incident have so far failed to trace those responsible for the incident. It is believed that in an attempt to hide the facts, the hospital administration repaired the children’s ward immediately, beds were in place and even a new air-conditioner has been installed.