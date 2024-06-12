Despite lapse of 5 years no fund under Juvenile Justice System Act 2018 notified

GUJARAT - The Legal Awareness Watch (LAW) in collaboration with District Bar Association Gujarat organised a session on Juvenile Justice System Act 2018 (JJSA) at E-library Gujarat on June 11. The session was chaired by the Director LAW Barrister Sarmad Ali, Social Welfare Officer Gujarat Muhammad Waqas and SHO Virtual police station Gujarat Farzana Kausar. The session was meant to see effective and meaningful implementation of JJSA which was promulgated in 2018 to provide a separate justice system for children. The speakers addressed the audience about paucity of funds and lack of proper training of law officers. Director LAW Pakistan Sarmad Ali Advocate gave a composite lecture on Juvenile Justice System Act and hurdles in its implications at gross root level. He underscored the immediate need of its full scale implication to save the future of Juvenile and children. LAW lamented that even after lapse of more than five years, no rules of business under section 24 of JJSA 2018 have been notified across Punjab and Sindh. The Legal Awareness Watch (LAW) also threw light on the role of media regarding reporting cases of juvenile delinquency. Director LAW also highlighted that since the implementation of Juvenile Justice Act 2018, Juvenile Justice committees have not been activated across Punjab till date. The participants sought the stakeholders across Punjab to notify rules so that this law could be implemented in its true letter and spirit. Literature and certificates of trading were distributed after the discussion was concluded.