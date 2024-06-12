Wednesday, June 12, 2024
District Sports Welfare Association welcomes new DC Ali Bukhari

Staff Reporter
June 12, 2024
KHANEWAL    -   The District Sports Welfare Association extended their congratulations to Muhammad Ali Bukhari on his appointment as Deputy Commissioner during a meeting chaired by Rana Moinuddin. The meeting saw participation from representatives of various sports organizations and clubs. Muhammad Hafeez Khan, the newly appointed DO Sports in Khanewal, was commended for significant improvements in local sports facilities. Attendees noted that the sports grounds are now clean and green, membership at the sports gymnasium has increased, and player training programs are in full swing. Rana Moinuddin, along with Rana Umar Farooq and Anbar Bashir Ahmed, praised the posting of dedicated sports officers in Khanewal who are actively engaged with players on the ground. They expressed optimism that under the leadership of the newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Ali Bukhari, known for his good reputation, sports and health activities in Khanewal will flourish. The meeting also condemned disruptive elements who are damaging government property and hindering sports development projects. They reassured students and athletes that their interests remain a priority. Representatives from various associations including hockey, table tennis, karate, football, and cricket attended the meeting, showcasing the community’s united support for enhancing sports in Khanewal.

