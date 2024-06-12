Elon Musk threatens to ban iPhones and Macs at his companies

LONDON - is not happy about a new partnership between Apple and ChatGPT creator OpenAI. In a post to X Tuesday, the Tesla (TSLA) chief executive said he would ban Apple (AAPL) devices at his companies — which include SpaceX and X, among others, if the iPhone maker went ahead with its AI plans announced Tuesday. If Apple “integrates OpenAI at the (operating system) level,” Musk said that would constitute “an unacceptable security violation.” He added that visitors “will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage,” referring to an enclosure that blocks electromagnetic waves crucial to communications, including cellular, wireless internet and Bluetooth signals. “Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI,” Musk said in a separate post. “They’re selling you down the river.” CNN has contacted Apple and OpenAI for comment. Musk’s comments came hours after Apple unveiled the partnership with OpenAI at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, part of a wider push to bring generative artificial intelligence tools to Apple products. Under a new “Apple Intelligence” system, AI will be used to produce a smarter Siri voice assistant and deliver more personalized tools to users. OpenAI’s technology will support some of these new tools — for example, allowing users to direct questions to ChatGPT via their Apple devices. Greg Brockman, OpenAI president, said late Monday that ChatGPT would be integrated into Apple’s operating systems for iPhones, iPads and Mac computers. “We’re partnering with Apple to integrate ChatGPT right into iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. Will be available later this year, very excited!” he posted on X. Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015, now runs a rival firm called xAI.