Extreme Heat Wave in South Asia

South Asia experienced exacerbated heat waves in May. There were extreme high temperatures in the regions of India and Pakistan, with temperatures estimated at 57.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi and 56.5 degrees Celsius in Sindh.

These high temperatures and heat waves have significantly affected people’s lives by increasing health issues and socio-economic challenges. People suffer from various heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, nausea, heat exhaustion, headache, dizziness, and weakness. Children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable. Additionally, marine life, animals, and other living beings are severely affected.

The extreme heat has also disrupted the socio-economic system in South Asia. In India, summer vacations were announced earlier in cities like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab due to increasing heat strokes, causing additional challenges for parents. In Pakistan, the economic situation is grim due to high temperatures, especially in Karachi, Hyderabad, Peshawar, and Larkana, where people have protested against power outages. The increased rate of heat strokes and electricity shortfalls have hindered economic activities.

To mitigate these issues, it is suggested that people in South Asia keep themselves hydrated, use sunglasses for outdoor activities, wear light-colored clothes, and be aware of the symptoms of heat-related illnesses to take immediate action. Additionally, it is recommended that the Pakistani government find alternatives to energy shortfalls by adopting solar energy, hydropower, and wind energy. These measures can help preserve the lives of people and improve the socio-economic condition of the region.

AIMAN NAEEM,

Ali Pur.