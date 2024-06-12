Wednesday, June 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Federal govt increases Shuhda Package to Rs10m

Federal govt increases Shuhda Package to Rs10m
Web Desk
12:36 AM | June 12, 2024
National

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced increasing the Shuhda package from Rs 3 million to 10 million rupees.

He made this remark while addressing the Shuhda parade at the FC training centre where he added that the loss of a life cannot be compensated by any amount.

He said officers of all ranks have paid homage to the sacrifices of the martyrs due to their significant contributions to the society.

We can overcome all challenges if we do not fell to divisions in our society as we are all Pakistanis, he added.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1718087696.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024