Federal govt increases Shuhda Package to Rs10m

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced increasing the Shuhda package from Rs 3 million to 10 million rupees.

He made this remark while addressing the Shuhda parade at the FC training centre where he added that the loss of a life cannot be compensated by any amount.

He said officers of all ranks have paid homage to the sacrifices of the martyrs due to their significant contributions to the society.

We can overcome all challenges if we do not fell to divisions in our society as we are all Pakistanis, he added.