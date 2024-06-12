FIFA President predicts 2026 World Cup to be the greatest ever

LAHORE - FIFA President Gianni Infantino has declared that the FIFA World Cup 2026, hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the USA, will be the most inclusive and remarkable tournament in football history. Scheduled to kick off in June 2026, this event is set to feature 48 countries and will be hosted across 16 cities in three nations. In a press release issued on Tuesday, Infantino, pictured standing beside the iconic trophy, expressed his excitement for the upcoming event. “The FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature 48 countries and will be hosted across 16 cities in three countries,” he stated. The tournament will kick off at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11, 2026, with the final set to take place in New Jersey (New York) on July 19. The Estadio Azteca, along with Estadio Monterrey and Estadio Guadalajara, will make history by becoming the first stadium to host three inaugural World Cup matches. Infantino noted, “We’ve never seen this before, and to experience it at an iconic stadium like the Azteca is something very, very special. Legendary players like Pelé and Diego Maradona have graced this venue.” Infantino highlighted the meticulous preparations underway across the three host nations. “In two years, the world will stand still to witness what is happening in North America. The trophy is ready, and we are all gearing up for the competition,” he said. Qualifying matches are currently being played, with 18 games scheduled in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) qualifiers, determining which teams will proceed to the third stage. Matches in North, Central America and the Caribbean (Concacaf), and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) are also ongoing.