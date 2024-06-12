Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Four Americans stabbed in north eastern China

Agencies
June 12, 2024
Newspaper, International

BEIJING    -    Four American college instructors working in China were wounded in a stabbing at a public park, their employer said, with Beijing Tuesday describing it as an “isolated” incident. The four were on an academic exchange and worked as instructors at Iowa’s Cornell College, which said they were wounded in a “serious incident”. Beijing on Tuesday confirmed that “four foreign teachers” had been attacked. “All the wounded were sent to the hospital... and received proper treatment; none of them are in danger of losing their life,” spokesman Lin Jian told reporters at the foreign ministry’s regular afternoon press conference. “The police preliminarily judged that the case was isolated. Further investigation is under way.”

Agencies

