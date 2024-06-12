France’s Macron rules out resigning ‘whatever the result’ of snap elections

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron ruled out resigning, whatever the result of snap elections he called to combat the rise of the far-right National Rally (RN), in an interview published on Tuesday.

“It is not the RN that writes the constitution, nor the spirit of it,” he told Figaro Magazine when asked what he would do if the RN won the legislative elections on June 30 and July 7 and called for his resignation.

“The institutions are clear, the place of the president is clear, and it is also clear whatever the result,” he added. He said he was prepared to again debate the RN’s Marine Le Pen, against whom he ran in the second round of the last two presidential elections. “Of course! I’m ready to wear our colours and defend our project,” he told the magazine on Monday afternoon.

Macron scoffed at a question about whether he was “crazy” to dissolve parliament and call for elections at such short notice. Whereas, French President Emmanuel Macron was to face journalists’ questions Tuesday after calling risky snap elections that could result in a far-right surge in parliament. The ballot has set alarm bells ringing across Europe, risking hobbling France, historically a key player in brokering compromise in Brussels and support for Ukraine against Russian invasion. With just 19 days until the first round on June 30 -- the shortest campaign since France’s Fifth Republic was founded in 1958 -- Macron’s task to shore up support in the rare grilling from journalists is formidable, according to polls. A Harris Interactive-Toluna poll published Monday suggested just 19 percent of people would vote for his camp, compared with 34 percent for the far-right National Rally led by his two-time presidential challenger Marine Le Pen. “It’s the future of the French nation that’s at stake in a few weeks,” Macron’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told broadcaster BFMTV Tuesday. “Either there’s a clear majority, or we run the risk of a regime crisis,” he added.

Macron called the snap polls after the far right crushed his centrist alliance in Sunday’s EU ballot, in what analysts said is the French leader’s bid to keep the far-right National Rally (RN) out of power when his second term ends in 2027.