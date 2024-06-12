FrieslandCampina Institute launched

ISLAMABAD - The FrieslandCampina Institute has been officially launched in Pakistan by Kashan Hasan, Managing Director of FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEPL). The inauguration ceremony, held at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad, marks a significant milestone in advancing healthcare professionals’ education and nutritional awareness across the region. The Institute in Pakistan aims to equip local healthcare professionals with essential tools and knowledge, particularly about the nutritional value of dairy, enabling them to improve health outcomes across communities.

Kashan Hasan, Managing Director of FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan, highlighted the Institute’s commitment: “The FrieslandCampina Institute maintains high standards of quality and credibility, ensuring that the information provided is reliable and useful.” He also emphasized: “While we ensure that the institute is a credible and trusted science- based engagement platform for healthcare professionals, we also ensure that it is 100% independent without being influenced from brands.” During the launch, the FrieslandCampina Institute formalized its commitment to Pakistan’s healthcare sector through the signing of MoUs with the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) and the Pakistan Nutrition and Dietetic Society (PNDS). These agreements underscore a shared goal of improving health outcomes and expanding the reach of nutritional education across Pakistan. The collaborations will facilitate a broad range of initiatives aimed at equipping healthcare professionals with the latest in nutritional science and practical health strategies.

The event was honored by the presence of distinguished guests, including Rana Mashhood Ahmad, Senior Parliamentarian and Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, who expressed his support: “This Institute promises to be a credible source of knowledge and support, very important for nurturing a healthier, more informed generation.”