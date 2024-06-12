Govt did not take PPP into confidence over IMF, China agreements: Khurshid Shah

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader said that they were not informed about the budget, and the government did not take them into confidence regarding agreements with the IMF and China.

Speaking to the media outside the Parliament House, Shah remarked that in the past, the opposition was taken into confidence. Now, as allies, they too should have been consulted.

conveyed PPP's grievances to the government, highlighting that the People's Party made many sacrifices in Parliament. He reiterated their commitment to ensuring that both parliament and the government function properly.

He added that the Pakistan People's Party prefers the welfare of the people. If the IMF set conditions, the government should have consulted them, the PPP leader held.

