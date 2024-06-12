Govt not to issue passports to asylum seekers

ISLAMABAD - In a strange move, the federal government has decided not to issue passports to those Pakistanis either living abroad on asylum or seeking refuge in foreign countries.

Legal experts are of the view that the decision will have no consequence as asylum seekers are banned to travel to their home countries till they get foreign nationalities.

In the background of national security concerns and international commitments, the Federal Minister for Interior has directed not to issue passport to any individual who has sought asylum or is already living on asylum in foreign country, in the best national interest, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior.

The notification has been issued with the approval of Director General, Immigration and Passports, it adds.

The legal experts say that the notification is counterproductive as asylum seekers are issued temporary papers by the respective foreign countries to travel in any part of the world other than their home countries. They do not need passports as they are banned to travel to their home countries.

Legal minds say that the decision not to issue passports to asylum seekers would strengthen their cases as this would be a violation of their fundamental right.