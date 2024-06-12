KP govt launches helicopter service for tourists at Shandur Polo Festival

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched a helicopter safari service for tourists at the .

As per details, the helicopter safari service is a collaboration of KP Culture and Tourism Authority and Patronate Aviation.

The service was inaugurated by Advisor to the Chief Minister on Tourism, Zahid Khan.

The helicopter safari packages offer breathtaking views of Chitral Airport, the Kalash Valley, Lowari Tunnel, Tirich Mir Peak, and the beautiful meadows of Qaqlasht.

The packages include:

Package 1: Chitral Airport, Kalash Valley, Lowari Tunnel

Package 2: Chitral Airport, Treich Mir

Package 3: Chitral Airport, Treich Mir, Qaqlasht Meadows

Package 4: Chitral Airport to

The free-style polo match is one of the largest festivals in the country and is held since 1936 from 7-9th July on Shandur Top of Gizer District, Gilgit Baltistan between the teams of Chitral and Gilgit. The event is held at the highest polo ground in the world and draws polo fans from across the country.

The festival also includes folk music, dancing, a camping village set up at the Pass and numerous other activities to enjoy such as trot fishing at nearby lakes and streams, horse riding, mountaineering, hiking and exploring reminiscent of Northern Pakistan culture.