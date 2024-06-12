Ideas-2024 to be held in November

KARACHI - International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) is a mega event in South Asia; biennially organised in Pakistan by Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO), Ministry of Defence Production (MoDP). Since its inception in the year 2000, IDEAS has emerged as an international rendezvous for defence manufacturers, entrepreneurs, R&D specialists, financial experts and top level policy makers to promote cooperation, knowledge sharing and support ventures in the field of defence collaboration.

12th Edition of IDEAS-2024 is scheduled from 19-22 November 2024 at Karachi Expo Centre (KEC). To commence the preparations for this strategically important event, 1st Steering Committee Meeting was arranged by DEPO on 11 June 2024 at Karachi Expo Centre under auspices of Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, HI (M) (Commander 5 Corps, Karachi). It was attended by senior representatives from federal ministries, various departments of Government of Sindh, Armed Forces of Pakistan, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), national electronic/print media and Badar Expo Solutions, the event manager. The meeting was aimed at bringing all stakeholders at one page for holding this major event of Pakistan at par with international standards.

In his opening address, Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, HI (M) highlighted that hosting the 12th edition of IDEAS is a testimony to our pledge for encouraging technological growth and exchange. The event will significantly contribute towards fostering and promoting Pakistan’s strategic relations with international fraternity and would serve to achieve the shared objectives of global peace, stability and balance. Director General DEPO, Maj General Asad Nawaz Khan, HI(M) in his closing remarks reiterated that successful conduct of all editions of IDEAS is attributed to overwhelming support of government departments, Armed Forces of Pakistan, public/private defence industry, trade bodies and largely to the people of Karachi.