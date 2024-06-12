Ideas ready to wear Eid collection out now in-stores & online

Eid is a time of pure joy, celebration, and the spirit of togetherness. This festival brings families and friends closer, creating cherished memories that last a lifetime. Among all the delightful aspects of Eid, the excitement of Eid shopping is the most anticipated. Finding the perfect outfit for this occasion is a task everyone looks forward to. This year, Ideas is here to simplify your festive wear for women with our exclusive Festive collection, ensuring your festive season is more splendid than ever!

Discover the Ideal Festive Collection

Ideas Eid collection showcases the finest fabrics and exquisite craftsmanship. Each piece is adorned with intricate embroidery or embellishments, adding just the right amount of sparkle for the occasion. The vibrant designs and patterns capture the joyous spirit of Eid, helping you find the perfect Eid suits for your celebrations.

Explore Ideas' Range of Stitched Suits

A highlight of the Ideas Eid collection is the variety of stitched suits. These ready-to-wear outfits are perfect for those who want to avoid the hassle of tailoring. Here are some of our top picks:

Jacquard Dyed Co-ord Set (KST-43302)

This chic co-ord set combines comfort and elegance, ideal for casual Eid gatherings or family visits. The jacquard fabric and dyed finish make it a trendy choice.

Jacquard Dyed Co-ord Set (KST-43300)

A stylish addition to our collection, this co-ord set features a unique jacquard design. It's perfect for those seeking a modern twist on traditional Eid wear.

Dyed Cotton Silk Embroidered Shirt (GLS-24-80)

Crafted from luxurious cotton silk, this embroidered shirt is both stylish and comfortable. It’s an excellent choice for a sophisticated Eid look.

3PC Organza Embroidered Suit (ILP-23-172)

This elegant embroidered suit is ideal for those who appreciate fine detailing. The organza fabric adds a sophisticated touch, making it perfect for Eid gatherings.

3PC Karandi Embroidered Suit (ILP-23-236)

Another beautiful piece from the Ideas collection, this suit features intricate embroidery on karandi fabric. It's a versatile option that can be dressed up or down for various Eid events.

Luxury Pret Dyed Raw silk Embroidered Suit (ILP-22-170-3PC)

Perfect for those who love vibrant prints, this raw silk suit adds a contemporary twist to traditional Eid wear, making it a standout in our collection.

Tips for Choosing Your Eid Outfit

If you're still undecided about your Eid outfit, here are some tips to help you make the perfect choice:

Stay updated with trendy colors! For summer, choose a vibe that suits your Eid plans.

Opt for a fabric that ensures comfort throughout the day.

Comfort is essential. When you feel at ease, your confidence and beauty shine through, helping you feel your best on this special day. With these simple tips, you can find the perfect Eid suit and shine throughout the celebrations!

Shop the Ready to Wear Eid Collection Today

Don't wait until the last minute to start your Eid shopping. Visit the Ideas store today or shop online at www.gulahmedshop.com to explore our stitched suits collection. With a wide range of styles and sizes, you’re sure to find the perfect outfit for this festive season. Celebrate Eid in style and create unforgettable memories with Ideas.