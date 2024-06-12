IFA destroys 2000 liters of contaminated milk in G-11

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) on Tuesday launched a major crackdown in the G-11 area of the federal capital, targeting the sale of low quality milk. In an operation, the IFA destroyed 2000 liters of contaminated milk being sold to the people of the area. Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of IFA, Dr Tahira Saddique said that the teams inspected various vehicles and shops to ensure compliance with health standards. During the raid, officials tested 15,000 liters of milk. Disturbingly, 2,000 liters were found contaminated and substandard. The IFA team also imposed fine to the milk selling shops. Dr. Tahira Siddique, emphasized the importance of public health and stated that any negligence in this area would not be tolerated. She reiterated the IFA’s dedication to fostering a healthy environment for the citizens of the federal capital.

She urged the community to support efforts against food adulteration to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents.