Wednesday, June 12, 2024
IIUI President inaugurates STBS

APP
June 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   President International Islam­ic University Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi on Tuesday inaugurated the Sci­ence Technology & Business Space (STBS) at the new cam­pus of the university. 

The event was attended by key IIUI officials including Vice President Administra­tion & Finance/ Academics, Prof. Dr. Abdul Raheman, Vice President Research and Enter­prise, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, Director Business In­cubation Centre, Engr. Ahsan Mirza, Incharge Female Cam­pus, Dr. Summiya Chughtai, and Director ORIC, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amir. 

During the inauguration, the IIUI President emphasized the role of the STBS as a bridge be­tween academia and industry, facilitating interaction among faculty, researchers, and stu­dents on various technological and non-technological projects. 

He highlighted the impor­tance of universities under­standing their roles and aligning with modern trends. 

He stated that the university was focusing on innovation, industry-academia linkage, and societal service through the promotion of digitization, innovation and commercializa­tion ecosystem within the or­ganization. 

He said the inauguration of the STBS was an important step in IIUI’s efforts to enhance industry-academia cooperation, which would support the uni­versity’s mission to stay at the forefront of modern educational trends and economic uplift.

Vice President Research & Enterprise, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, explained that the STBS aimed to provide job and internship opportunities and stimulate economic activities through collaborative projects between academia and indus­try/ market place.

