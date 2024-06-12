Imran allows PTI to start talks with govt: Gohar

RAWALPINDI - After months of antagonism, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has consented to holding talks with the government to settle matters with his opponents, party Chairman Barrister Gohar announced on Tuesday.

“We told the PTI founder that dialogue is necessary, as the distance is widening. He agreed with us [on this],” said Gohar while speaking with journalists outside the Adiala jail here on Tuesday. According to Gohar, Khan wants the avenues of dialogue to be opened.

When asked if the negotiations will take place at the behest of the Supreme Court’s advice, Barrister Gohar said: “The option given by the SC is also under consideration.” However, he emphasised that it is PTI’s “own decision” to negotiate. “PTI founder did not write any letter to the SC for negotiation. PTI will also respond to its negotiation option.” Gohar maintained the party will begin its negotiations after talking to Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (Pk- MAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai. He said there is an alliance with Achakzai and other parties, that his party will take them into confidence.