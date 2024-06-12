Islamabad Police nab 11 outlaws

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has launched a special “Nasha Ab Nahi” movement to eradicate narcotics and keep the youngsters safe from the curse of drugs, a public relations officers said on Tuesday.

He said that, during the last 24 hours, the Islamabad Police apprehended 11 outlaws including 09 drug peddlers from different areas of the city and recovered a huge cache of drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession. Following these directions, the Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Shahab Ud Din and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession, while police teams also arrested four accused namely Mushtaq Qasim, Sikandar, Syed Sajjad Hussain and Naseer Ahmed involved in drug peddling and recovered 3,570 gram hashish and 635 gram heroin from their possession. The Sihala police team arrested an accused namely Abdul Rehman and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Likewise, the Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Inam Ullah and recovered 2,440 gram hashish and 1,275 gram heroin from his possession. The Koral police team arrested an accused namely Abid Mehmood and recovered 1,350 gram hashish from his possession.

Similarly, The Phulgran police team arrested an accused namely Naeem Asghar and recovered 1,510 gram hashish from his possession. The Shahzad Town police team arrested two accused namely Naeem Akhtar and Jamil Khan and recovered 1,520 gram hashish and one stolen vehicle from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. DIG Islamabad Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is conducting targeted operations on a daily basis to eliminate the scourge of drugs from the city. He further emphasized that “Nasha Ab Nahi” is not just a campaign but a movement aimed at eradicating drugs from society and rooting out drug dealers. Also, officials of Bani Gala police station arrested two wanted members of the dacoit gang involved in numerous dacoity activities and recovered looted gold ornaments, wrist watches, cash and weapons used in crimes from their possession, he said.