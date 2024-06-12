ISSI hosts launch of veteran civil servant Salman Faruqui’s book ‘Dear Mr. Jinnah’

ISLAMABAD - The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) Tuesday hosted the launch ceremony of Salman Faruqui’s book, ‘Dear Mr Jinnah: 70 Years In The Life Of A Pakistani Civil Servant.’

The memoir ‘Dear Mr. Jinnah’ blends Faruqui’s personal reminiscences with first-hand accounts of developments in Pakistan in different domains from 1947 to 2017, said a press release issued here. During his long and distinguished career, Salman Faruqui served in top civil service positions, including as Federal Secretary, Ambassador At Large, Secretary General to the President, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, and Federal Ombudsman.

The discussants and reviewers for the book launch included: Senator Mushahid Hussain; Ameena Saiyid, Managing Director Lightstone Publishers; eminent civil servants Shakil Durrani and Ejaz Rahim; former Senator Farhatullah Babar; and prominent journalist Nasim Zehra. In his welcome remarks, DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood highlighted Salman Faruqui’s illustrious career and his valuable contributions. In his view, three aspects stood out about Salman Faruqui: his immense professional competence, humility, and wisdom. These attributes were remarkable features for a person whose career had seen tremendous heights and who had spent much time in close proximity to absolute power. In his reckoning, there were many lessons for others in Faruqui’s life and career.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood added that Faruqui’s letter to the father of the nation (contained in the book) is extraordinary in many respects, as it underscores his unshakable belief in the Quaid’s vision of a democratic and progressive Pakistan. He pointed out that the book is neither a history of Pakistan nor a book of revelations about power politics by an insider. Rather, as aptly described by the author himself, it is a “memoir of governance conducted at the edge of a precipice” and the account is rendered, in author’s own reckoning, with “clinical objectivity.”

He stressed that the author is not a prophet of doom, but a messenger of hope. He expressed the hope that most people, particularly the youth, would benefit from the experience and wisdom encapsulated in the book. Ameena Saiyid described ‘Dear Mr. Jinnah’ as an outstanding and gripping memoir that showcases the author’s triumphs, struggles, and successes, as well as fascinating anecdotes. Saiyid advised that the book is particularly relevant for two groups: students and Pakistanis who struggle to make ends meet. She concluded by proposing that the duty on paper be reduced or waived, making books more accessible and readable for a wider audience.