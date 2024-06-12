KP CS, IGP briefed on law and order situation in Kurram

Peshawar - Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry paid one-day visit to District Kurram accompanied by Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan.

They were welcomed by Regional Police Officer Kohat Division Sher Akbar Khan, Commissioner Kohat Division Abid Wazir, District Police Officer Kurram Nisar Ahmad Khan, and Deputy Commissioner Kurram Javed Ullah. At the DC Office Parachinar, a smart contingent of local police gave them a salute.

On the occasion, the KP Chief Secretary and IGP chaired a high-level meeting of the heads of various departments of district Kurram in the DC Conference Room.

During the meeting, DC Kurram Javed Mehsud and DPO Kurram Nisar Ahmad briefed the senior officials on the current law and order situation in the region, the capacity of the local police, practical steps taken for the reconstruction of new police installations, and other development projects.

Later on, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and IG Police Akhtar Hayat also participated in a tribal peace jirga. Addressing the jirga, they said that after the FATA merger, there was no significant police infrastructure in the tribal districts.

In this regard, CTD, Special Branch, and FRP have also been established in district Kurram, which is a modernisation of the area’s police system. Chief Secretary praised the efforts of Kurram Police in combating terrorism, mentioning that a few days ago, police officers bravely thwarted a terrorist attack on a police checkpoint in Central Kurram, defeating the malicious intentions of the terrorists.

They assured that with the cooperation of the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa solid steps are being taken to provide modern equipment, weapons, and vehicles to Kurram police to combat terrorism. Soon, Kurram police will be equipped with advanced equipment and tools.

Furthermore, a modern Command and Control Centre will be established in key locations such as Parachinar, which will significantly help in maintaining law and order, and preventing crimes and drug trafficking. The use of modern technology and equipment will ensure the safety of police installations.

They urged the public to cooperate with the police to eliminate societal evils and play a positive role in eradicating crimes. Regarding new police recruitments, they said that special concessions are being given to the youth of tribal districts in police recruitments to fill the recent vacancies as soon as possible.