Metrix Pakistan, Mansehra College sign MoU for cooperation

Peshawar - In a move aimed at fostering greater collaboration between education and technology, Metrix Pakistan and Jinnah College Mansehra have entered into a strategic partnership.

The agreement, signed at Jinnah Basic College Mansehra, outlines a framework for cooperation in areas such as technology integration, innovation, and skill development.

According to press release, the partnership seeks to address the growing need for technology literacy in the region, particularly among youth. By leveraging Metrix Pakistan’s expertise in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, and related fields, Jinnah College Mansehra aimed to enhance its curriculum and provide students with practical exposure to cutting-edge technologies.

The development is seen as a significant step towards bridging the gap between academia and industry in Mansehra. Industry insiders believe that such collaborations are essential for developing a competitive workforce and driving economic growth in the region.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but sources indicate that the partnership will involve joint workshops, events, and training programmes.

The signing ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including Fayyaz Ahmed, Founder Director of Jinnah Basic College, Mohib Malik, Director of Metrix Pakistan, and Abdullah Bilal, Head of Teams at Metrix Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Metrix Pakistan’s CEO, Hassan Nisar said: “We are committed to support the development of Mansehra’s education eco-system and believe that this partnership will have a positive impact on the youth of the region.”

Muhammad Hamdan, Director of Academics at Jinnah College Mansehra said they are grateful for Metrix Pakistan’s support and look forward to a fruitful collaboration that benefits our students and the wider community.

The partnership is effective, and with joint initiatives expected to commence in the coming months, he added.