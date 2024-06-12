More Green Energy

Receiving a $1 billion loan in additional finance from the World Bank for the Dasu Hydropower Project is a crucial moment. This will help expand the project and add more electricity to the national grid. The ultimate benefits of reducing power tariffs and dependency on imported fuels will benefit Pakistan as a whole. One of the largest hydropower projects, Dasu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is not just our recipe for more and cheaper electricity but a doorway to a cleaner, greener, and sustainable future with minimized hazardous environmental impacts.

Pakistan will save $1.8 billion in fuel imports, which are derived from sources that worsen the global carbon footprint. Being recipients of heatwaves, floods, and climate catastrophes, nothing serves us better than building green and renewable energy sources. The Dasu hydropower project is just that. The government must ensure that typical cost overruns and delays do not beset the project. This is a long-term investment, and once Pakistan meets its domestic needs, avenues for exporting green energy will present themselves.

Another aspect of the project is increased protection against flash floods. Areas of KP remain vulnerable to flooding, and Pakistan’s rainfall patterns have become increasingly unpredictable over the past few years. We have repeatedly said that dams are the only solution to divert excess rainwater from entering residential areas, destroying homes, and displacing populations. In this respect, the Dasu hydropower project carries a double benefit.

When the loan is received, the authorities must ensure speedy delivery of work and completion of the project as soon as possible. Allocation of resources must be balanced and as required. More than anything, it must be strictly guarded against any possible corruption. The Pakistani people need affordable electricity sourced from green sources to prevent further environmental degradation.