Pakistan, Portugal old friends: Envoy

ISLAMABAD - The embassy of Portugal in Pakistan yesterday celebrated the Portugal National Day as Ambassador Fredrico Silva called Pakistan an old friend of Portugal. Fredrico Silva, the Ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan, hosted a reception to mark the event. The reception was attended by prominent figures, including Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada and Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Shariff Chaudry.

Highlighting the robust bilateral ties between old friends Portugal and Pakistan on the occasion, the Portuguese envoy shared insights from his travels across Pakistan since his arrival in February last year. He praised the country’s natural beauty, rich history, and the hospitality of its people. He also reviewed the diplomatic relations between the two nations, noting the establishment of embassies in Karachi and Lisbon in 1949 and 1954, respectively. Silva appreciated the ongoing collaborations in sectors such as renewable energy, water management, education, tourism, and agriculture.

Ambassador Silva provided an overview of Portugal’s extensive history, dating back to its establishment in 1139, highlighting its position as Europe’s westernmost country. Quoting seventeenth-century Portuguese Jesuit Antonio Vieira, he emphasized Portugal’s significant maritime legacy. He recounted the nation’s exploration milestones, starting from the 1415 settlement in Ceuta, North Africa, to the 1542 arrival in Japan, underlining Vasco da Gama’s pioneering 1498 voyage to the Indian subcontinent.

Turning to the contemporary history, the Ambassador discussed the 1974 Carnation Revolution, which heralded a new democratic era, leading to decolonization and Portugal’s 1985 accession to the European Union. He highlighted Portugal’s current status as one of the world’s safest and most developed countries. Ambassador Silva paid homage to Luis Vaz de Camões, the illustrious Portuguese poet known for “The Lusiads,” noting that June 10th marks both his death in 1580 and the celebration of Portuguese communities worldwide, many of whom live abroad. Addressing international matters, Silva reaffirmed Portugal’s positions on the Ukraine conflict and Gaza situation, emphasizing support for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and humanitarian efforts by UNRWA. The envoy voiced his hopes for Portugal’s success in the upcoming European Football Cup, particularly wishing well for Cristiano Ronaldo and his team.