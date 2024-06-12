Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Pakistan seeks two-state solution for Palestine

Our Staff Reporter
June 12, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   Pakistan on Tuesday sought a two-state solution to ensure peace in Palestine.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar forwarded this proposal, while addressing the high-level conference on Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza in Jordan.

Pakistan proposed to prepare a comprehensive plan for the reconstruction of Gaza and expressed its readiness to be partner in the reconstruction of the educational institutions in Gaza.

“We must work to implement the two state solutions which has been endorsed by the Security Council resolution. We strongly oppose any demographic or territorial change in Gaza,” Dar said. The DPM said it was time to secure the immediate admission of the State of Palestine as a full member of the United Nations, which will ensure the irreversibility of the two-State solution, the only option for durable peace and security in the Holy Land.

Our Staff Reporter

