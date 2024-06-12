PCSIR holds seminar to explore potential of marble industry

Peshawar - Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) Laboratories Complex Peshawar organised a dAay-long seminar titled “Dimension Stones Summit: Uniting for a Knowledge-Based Economy” to explore the potential of the marble industry in the context of a knowledge-based economy.

The event was honoured by the presence of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru as Chief Guest, and Fawad Ishaq, President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), as the Guest of Honour.

In his address, Zahir Shah Toru highlighted the importance of collaboration among scientists, engineers, and industrialists to innovate and fully exploit the province’s vast marble resources. The minister emphasized that by applying advanced techniques, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could significantly benefit financially from its marble sector. The chief guest also praised the efforts of PCSIR Laboratories Complex Peshawar in promoting the marble industry and called for a collaborative approach to drive economic growth in the province.

On the occasion, Jehangir Shah, Director General of PCSIR Laboratories Complex Peshawar, detailed the achievements of the PCSIR Dimension Stones Centre, which is equipped with state-of-the-art marble cutting and polishing machinery. He noted that the Centre, in collaboration with NAVTTC, HOPE-87, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa TEVTA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Industries and Technical Education, Sarhad Rural Support Programme, and other organisations, has been providing human resource development training.

The DG further added that these programs aim to equip trainees with advanced techniques in marble and mosaic work, enabling them to add value and create products suitable for export, thereby generating significant financial returns.

Speakers at the seminar included Asghar Khan, Chairman APMIA, Yaqoob Nawaz, DG Mines and Minerals Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a representative of KP EZDMC, and Prof Dr Yaseen Iqbal. They stressed the need for up-skilling and re-skilling within the marble sector to enhance its global competitiveness.

The seminar brought together experts from the marble industry, academia, and government to discuss strategies for promoting the marble sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. During the brainstorming session, participants explored opportunities for innovation, value addition, and export enhancement.

The event concluded with a commitment to foster partnerships among stakeholders to develop a robust marble industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aligned with the vision of a knowledge-based economy.