PHA proposes 20 new parks for Multan

MULTAN - The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has submitted a summary to government for constructing 20 new parks in the city. The PHA DG Asif Rauf stated this during a briefing to Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, at his office here on Tuesday. The director general stated that an expenditure of Rs130 million for the restoration of Jinnah Park, Rs220 million for Shamsabad Park, and Rs150 million for the repair and maintenance of and Rs1 billion had been estimated Qasim Park.

The ACS issued instructions to upgrade parks in major cities of south Punjab and the Parks and Horticulture authorities of Bahawalpur, Multan, and DG Khan had been tasked with this upgrade and with preparing a strategy to obtain development funds by outsourcing the parks. The ACS issued these instructions during a meeting held to review the current situation of the parks. Secretary Services South Punjab, Engineer Amjad Shuaib Khan Tareen, attended the meeting while DG PHA Multan, Asif Rauf Khan, briefed the meeting. Rabbani emphasised that green belts and parks were the beauty of any city and that it was the administration’s duty to develop recreational places for citizens. He highlighted the urgent need for a large park with upgraded facilities in Multan. The ACS instructed the DG PHA to prioritise the restoration of Jinnah Park and Shamsabad Park, adding that facilities in both parks should be enhanced and jogging tracks constructed, while Quaid-e-Azam Park should remain open for visitors. Rabbani also directed that trees be planted in maiden of Bosan Road, Khanewal Road, and other major city roads, and that a comprehensive plan be prepared for planting trees in open spaces.

RS18B SPENT AS 90PC WORK COMPLETED ON 24 AGRI UPLIFT SCHEMES

South Punjab Agriculture Secretary Saqib Ali Ateel on Tuesday said that over Rs18 billion have so far been spent on 24 agriculture sector development schemes out of over Rs19.992 billion released in the fiscal year 2023-24 for south Punjab agriculture sector development, adding that status of fund utilisation stands at 90 percent and being updated regularly on the portal. Presiding over a meeting here, he said that new development schemes of agriculture sector including water management, agriculture extension, fruit research, and construction of vegetables markets were in progress in south Punjab and added that officials’ performance was linked with utilisation of funds.

He ordered officials to ensure 100 percent completion of development schemes without compromising on quality of work and material. He added that fund utilisation status should routinely be updated on the portal. Later, Ateel chaired another meeting to review performance of fruit and vegetables markets and asked officials to ensure availability of all facilities to farmers at Kissan Platforms to enable them sell their production with convenience.