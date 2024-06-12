Wednesday, June 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PIA completes pre-Haj operation

Agencies
June 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE    -    Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has successfully completed the first phase of its pre-Hajj operation. The operation culminated last night with the final flight departing from Karachi to Jeddah. Throughout the operation, a total of 35,030 Hajj pilgrims were transported to the Holy Hijaz via 171 flights. This group included approximately 19,500 official pilgrims, 14,900 private pilgrims, and 630 pilgrims bound for Madina and Jeddah.

The pre-Hajj flights, which commenced on May 9 and concluded on June 11, departed directly from Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, and Peshawar. Pilgrims from Sukkur and Quetta traveled to Jeddah via Karachi. Out of the 171 flights, 126 departed shortly before their scheduled time. However, 45 flights experienced delays due to bad weather and operational reasons, said a PIA spokesperson. PIA’s Chief Executive Officer has congratulated the teams in successfully completing the pre-Hajj operation. The post-Hajj operation is set to commence on June 20 and will continue until July 21.

2023 report: HRCP seeks measures to ensure human rights protection

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1718174866.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024