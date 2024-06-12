PIA completes pre-Haj operation

LAHORE - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has successfully completed the first phase of its pre-Hajj operation. The operation culminated last night with the final flight departing from Karachi to Jeddah. Throughout the operation, a total of 35,030 Hajj pilgrims were transported to the Holy Hijaz via 171 flights. This group included approximately 19,500 official pilgrims, 14,900 private pilgrims, and 630 pilgrims bound for Madina and Jeddah.

The pre-Hajj flights, which commenced on May 9 and concluded on June 11, departed directly from Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, and Peshawar. Pilgrims from Sukkur and Quetta traveled to Jeddah via Karachi. Out of the 171 flights, 126 departed shortly before their scheduled time. However, 45 flights experienced delays due to bad weather and operational reasons, said a PIA spokesperson. PIA’s Chief Executive Officer has congratulated the teams in successfully completing the pre-Hajj operation. The post-Hajj operation is set to commence on June 20 and will continue until July 21.