Wednesday, June 12, 2024
PM Shehbaz meets President Zardari for seeking budget cooperation

PM Shehbaz meets President Zardari for seeking budget cooperation
Web Desk
12:40 AM | June 12, 2024
Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday met with President Asif Ali Zardari to seek full support from him and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for the upcoming budget approval.

Sources indicated that the meeting also covered discussions on the overall political situation and economic affairs of the country.

Reportedly, the PPP will hold a meeting in the Parliament House this evening ahead of the budget session. The meeting between President Zardari and Prime Minister Sharif prior to the PPP gathering is seen as highly significant. 

Web Desk

National

