PM Shehbaz meets President Zardari for seeking budget cooperation

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday met with President Asif Ali Zardari to seek full support from him and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for the upcoming budget approval.



Sources indicated that the meeting also covered discussions on the overall political situation and economic affairs of the country.

Reportedly, the PPP will hold a meeting in the Parliament House this evening ahead of the budget session. The meeting between President Zardari and Prime Minister Sharif prior to the PPP gathering is seen as highly significant.